Short Interest in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF) Drops By 98.1%

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 98.1% from the January 31st total of 231,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSF. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,016. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $19.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Increases Dividend

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

