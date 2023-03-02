Short Interest in Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW) Expands By 31.7%

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 31st total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satellogic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Satellogic in the third quarter valued at $2,429,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $1,239,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $104,000.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Satellogic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SATLW traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676. Satellogic has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Satellogic Company Profile

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.