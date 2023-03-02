Short Interest in Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Decreases By 26.0%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 487,900 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 659,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 143.5 days.

Sino Land Price Performance

SNLAF stock remained flat at $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday. Sino Land has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Sino Land from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Sino Land Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

