Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Decreases By 78.5%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the January 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SoftBank Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.18. 85,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.22.
About SoftBank
