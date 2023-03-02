Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Decreases By 78.5%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 78.5% from the January 31st total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.18. 85,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,674. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. SoftBank has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.22.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

