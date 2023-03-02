Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Increases By 107.0%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the January 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.2 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.7 %

SWDAF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $19.40 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €22.50 ($23.94) to €23.50 ($25.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

