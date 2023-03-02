Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Drops By 33.3%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSAAY. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 49 to SEK 50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

SSAB AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 445. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.31.

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

