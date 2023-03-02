Short Interest in Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Expands By 84.1%

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the January 31st total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Sumitomo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SSUMY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 35,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,006. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $18.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

Read More

