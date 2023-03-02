Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Decreases By 71.3%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the January 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 143,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,115. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

