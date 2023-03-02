Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Decreases By 71.3%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the January 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 143,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,115. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63.
About Sun Hung Kai Properties
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sun Hung Kai Properties (SUHJY)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.