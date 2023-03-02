Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Grows By 249.1%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 249.1% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSREY shares. Societe Generale reduced their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 85.40 to CHF 83 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Swiss Re from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.86.

Shares of Swiss Re stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 21,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,415. Swiss Re has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

