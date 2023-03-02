Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Drops By 92.9%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TomTom Price Performance

TMOAY stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. TomTom has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

TomTom Company Profile

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

