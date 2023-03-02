Short Interest in TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Drops By 92.9%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TomTom Price Performance
TMOAY stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. TomTom has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.
TomTom Company Profile
