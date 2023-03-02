Short Interest in Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Rises By 34.5%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 758,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 599,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of UROY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.41. The stock had a trading volume of 252,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,148. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uranium Royalty will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Royalty

About Uranium Royalty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UROY. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 903.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 563,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 272.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 124,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 71,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Royalty by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares during the period. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

