Short Interest in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Rises By 161.2%

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,600 shares, an increase of 161.2% from the January 31st total of 136,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vaccinex Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Vaccinex has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vaccinex by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaccinex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 104,083 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vaccinex by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of targeted bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The firm focuses on the development of Pepinemab for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington’s disease.

