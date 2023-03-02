Short Interest in Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Drops By 99.2%

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NIHK remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 23,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,706. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 367.50 and a quick ratio of 367.50. Video River Networks has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
