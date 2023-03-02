Short Interest in Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK) Drops By 99.2%

Video River Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the January 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Video River Networks Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NIHK remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 23,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,706. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 367.50 and a quick ratio of 367.50. Video River Networks has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Get Video River Networks alerts:

About Video River Networks

(Get Rating)

See Also

Video River Networks, Inc is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.