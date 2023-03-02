SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis Sells 35,000 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) CEO Laura Francis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $708,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,168 shares in the company, valued at $9,167,588.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 16th, Laura Francis sold 13,483 shares of SI-BONE stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $226,244.74.

SIBN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.86. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $690 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SI-BONE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $4,849,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 67,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 25,342 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,634,000 after buying an additional 77,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

