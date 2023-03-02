Siacoin Achieves Market Cap of $210.77 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $210.77 million and $12.43 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,372.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00399179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00088294 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.47 or 0.00650205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00557756 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00168757 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,391,592,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.