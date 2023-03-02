Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFYGet Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sify Technologies stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sify Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 67.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sify Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sify Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sify Technologies by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

