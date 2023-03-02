Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Bought by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,740 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.73% of Silgan worth $33,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Silgan by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Up 1.0 %

SLGN stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.28.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.