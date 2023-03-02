Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Short Interest Down 25.6% in February

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 2,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Siyata Mobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYTA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,027,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.27. Siyata Mobile has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYTA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.75 price target on Siyata Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

