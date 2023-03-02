SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 747,308 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 334,940 shares.The stock last traded at $12.95 and had previously closed at $11.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SKYT shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CRO Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 418,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,342.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 418,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,342.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,004,251 shares of company stock valued at $12,721,377. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 590,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 71,344 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Further Reading

