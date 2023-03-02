SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF) to Release Earnings on Friday

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, March 3rd.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $20.85 on Thursday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNCAF shares. CIBC cut SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

