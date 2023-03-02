Sohanya Roshan Cheng Sells 11,239 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) EVP Sohanya Roshan Cheng sold 11,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $34,054.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,381.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KPTI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,195,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.63.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 78,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 59,977 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 71,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 373,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

