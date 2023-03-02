SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM) Insider Acquires A$32,556.13 in Stock

SomnoMed Limited (ASX:SOM – Get Rating) insider Amrita Blickstead bought 28,359 shares of SomnoMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of A$32,556.13 ($21,997.39).

SomnoMed Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.85.

Get SomnoMed alerts:

About SomnoMed

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

SomnoMed Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of devices for the oral treatment of sleep related disorders in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific region. It offers SomnoDent, an oral appliance for obstructive sleep apnea; SomnoBrux, a dental guard for the treatment of teeth grinding damage; SomMorning Repositioner, which help return mandible back to its pre-treatment centric position; and SomTabs for cleaning oral devices.

Receive News & Ratings for SomnoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SomnoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.