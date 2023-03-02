Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sotera Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 2.08. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after buying an additional 439,762 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,022 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 243.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,109,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,400 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Sotera Health by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,048,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,394,000 after buying an additional 261,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sotera Health by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,562,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after buying an additional 44,230 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

