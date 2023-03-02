Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.89. Approximately 7,058 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 4,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

Sound Equity Income ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sound Equity Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sound Equity Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.51% of Sound Equity Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

