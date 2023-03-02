South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Short Interest Update

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the January 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SOUHY shares. HSBC raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

South32 Price Performance

OTCMKTS SOUHY traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $15.87. 55,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,362. South32 has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Featured Stories

