Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Spark New Zealand Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,537. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $17.33.
About Spark New Zealand
