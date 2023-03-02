Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Spark New Zealand Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,537. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. Spark New Zealand has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $17.33.

Get Spark New Zealand alerts:

About Spark New Zealand

(Get Rating)

Read More

Spark New Zealand Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information and communications technology (ICT) services. The company was founded on February 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.