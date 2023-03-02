Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.52.

Splunk Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $102.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.78. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $150.79. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splunk

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Articles

