Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPLK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $102.48 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $150.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.78.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,720,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth $83,922,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 984.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after purchasing an additional 742,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

