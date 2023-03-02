Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.333 per share on Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Sprott Stock Up 2.2 %

Sprott stock opened at C$48.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$41.60 and a 1-year high of C$71.70.

Get Sprott alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Sprott from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.