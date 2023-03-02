Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.66 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.74 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.41-2.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ SFM traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.25. 559,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,069. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $54,912,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after buying an additional 574,423 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $13,766,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 72.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,182,000 after buying an additional 253,642 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

