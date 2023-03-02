Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.41-$2.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

SFM stock traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.80. 6,022,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,162. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

