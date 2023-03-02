Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.41-$2.53 EPS.

SFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,022,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,162. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.86.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at $7,011,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,344,000 after acquiring an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

