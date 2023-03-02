Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.41-2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $6.66-6.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.76 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.83-0.87 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. MKM Partners lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 85,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $2,902,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,935.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

