Square Token (SQUA) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Square Token (SQUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Square Token has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can currently be bought for about $14.87 or 0.00063420 BTC on exchanges. Square Token has a market cap of $30.76 million and $718,922.92 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.76 or 0.00424846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,743.27 or 0.28716772 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 14.82620794 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $657,464.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

