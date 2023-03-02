Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 68,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 116,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Starco Brands Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc engages in creating behavior-changing brands and technologies. It also generates security, stability and wealth for younger generations. The firm’s brands include Breathe, Winona Pure and Honu. The company was founded by Sanford Lang and Martin Goldrod on January 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

