Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$53.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$55.22.

STLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$59.50 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$43.25 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$57.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$58.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.43.

Stelco Announces Dividend

About Stelco

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Stelco’s payout ratio is 11.48%.

(Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.