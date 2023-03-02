Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the January 31st total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Stem Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Stem stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Stem has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.

About Stem

Stem Holdings, Inc is a cannabis branded products and technology company, which engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, retail, distribution, and delivery-as-a-service (DaaS) operations of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. Its brands include TJ’s Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts, and Cannavore edible confections.

