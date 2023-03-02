Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the January 31st total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Stem Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of Stem stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Stem has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.08.
About Stem
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stem (STMH)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.