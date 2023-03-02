Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ STRL opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,653.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,653.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 8,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $284,200.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,350 shares in the company, valued at $22,857,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock worth $401,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.