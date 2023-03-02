Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.33-$3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ STRL opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
Featured Stories
