StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of VSTM remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Verastem has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

About Verastem

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verastem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,511,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verastem by 20.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,571,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 942,280 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 417.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,154,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verastem by 190.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,684,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

See Also

