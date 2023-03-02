StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Verastem Price Performance
Shares of VSTM remained flat at $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average of $0.64. Verastem has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Trading of Verastem
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verastem (VSTM)
