StockNews.com Upgrades ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) to “Buy”

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.96. The stock had a trading volume of 86,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,372. ICF International has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.92.
ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.27 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
