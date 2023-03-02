StockNews.com Upgrades ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) to “Buy”

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.96. The stock had a trading volume of 86,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,372. ICF International has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $121.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.92.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.27 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 424,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 75,137 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 394,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,033,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,013,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in ICF International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 185,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,367,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

