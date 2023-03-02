Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Stoneridge Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.47. 5,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,284. The stock has a market cap of $641.44 million, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stoneridge by 54.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Stoneridge by 74.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Stoneridge

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRI shares. StockNews.com cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Stoneridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

