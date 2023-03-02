Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 1,219,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Storebrand ASA Stock Performance

Shares of SREDF stock remained flat at $7.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. Storebrand ASA has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions, and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

