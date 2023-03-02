Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Strategic Education has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 62.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.

Strategic Education Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of STRA stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $56.21 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 26,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also

