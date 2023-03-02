Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.
Strategic Education has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 62.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.7%.
Strategic Education Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of STRA stock opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $56.21 and a 1 year high of $98.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Trading of Strategic Education
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 26,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.
Strategic Education Company Profile
Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.
