SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Trading 7% Higher

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) shares were up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 172,967 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 868,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 12th.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $912.82 million, a P/E ratio of -85.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. SunOpta’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of SunOpta by 2,812.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 258,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 249,654 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,469,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after purchasing an additional 206,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in SunOpta by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 180,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 30,417 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.