Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell Sells 1,400 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,724.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,596,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,609. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sunrun from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.