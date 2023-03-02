Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells $960,000.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,420,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,089,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lynn Michelle Jurich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,196 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $116,229.20.

On Thursday, December 15th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,775 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $149,553.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $2,175,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,225 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $36,051.75.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,596,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,367,609. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 554,331 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 424,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 550,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,764 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

