Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Superior Gold Price Performance
Shares of Superior Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,366. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.
Superior Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Superior Gold (SUPGF)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.