Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Superior Gold Price Performance

Shares of Superior Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,366. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

