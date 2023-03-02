SVB Leerink Comments on Natera, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Natera in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Natera’s current full-year earnings is ($4.52) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Natera’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

NTRA traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,339. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.20. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $63.65.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 121.87%. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 93.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Natera by 4,595.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $269,072.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,039,169.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $269,072.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 48,697 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $2,049,169.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,375,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,643 shares of company stock worth $5,982,663. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

