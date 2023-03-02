Sven Dethlefs Sells 59,655 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stock

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.21. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.44.

TEVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Exor Capital LLP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at about $92,984,000. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,700,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,283,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627,252 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,132,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,739,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

