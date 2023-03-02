Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 666.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SZLMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Swiss Life from CHF 650 to CHF 624 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Swiss Life Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SZLMY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012. Swiss Life has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.30.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

